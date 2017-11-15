2018 Range Rover SVAutobiography Heading To LA Auto Show

Jaguar Land Rover have announced their presence for the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show, which kicks off on December 1 at the LA Convention Center, with a range of either new or significantly updated vehicles.
One of them is the 2018 Range Rover SVAutobiography, which will celebrate its global premiere on the North American shore.
The range-topping version of the SUV will benefit from the same visual updates as the facelifted Range Rover, which debuted last month with a new front end, tweaked cabin, and some revisions made in the engine department.
The automaker says that more details about the 2018 Range Rover SVAutobiography will be announced prior to the show, when they will also unveil the SVAutobiography Dynamic version.
JLR's SVO division will also present the 2018 Range Rover Sport SVR, which benefits from the same key enhancements as the rest of the 2018MY lineup, while housing a 575hp supercharged V8 engine under the hood. Naught to 60mph (96km/h) takes just 4.3sec, and the top speed is electronically limited to 176mph (283km/h).
Making its US debut as well, after it was shown in Frankfurt some 2 months ago, is the Land Rover Discovery SVX Concept, which previews "the ultimate Discovery built for off-road enthusiasts seeking epic adventures", says the automaker.
PHEV versions of the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport have been granted a US visa too, to show their enhanced exterior design in LA, and to inform visitors that they can be driven on electricity alone for up to 31 miles (50km).
The automaker's first fully-electric production model, which goes on sale next year, is previewed by the Jaguar I-Pace Concept, joined by the I-Pace eTrophy prototype, which "is proof of the company's electric intent and previews the world's first single-make electric racing series that will follow rounds of the 2018/2019 FIA Formula E Championship".
Jaguar will also display the E-Pace SUV, XRJ575 flagship luxury sedan, and XF Sportbrake, at the 2017 LA Auto Show.
Note: Facelifted Range Rover pictured