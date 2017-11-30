2018 Saleen S1 Offers 450HP From Four-Cylinders For $100,000

Saleen has unveiled the 2018 S1 sports coupe at the Los Angeles Auto Show.
Set to be launched next summer, the S1 features a stylish carbon fiber body that is bound to draw attention. The front of the car is dominated by a protruding nose which is flanked by large air intakes and distinctive LED headlights. The model also features a ventilated hood, a rakish windscreen, and a double bubble roof.
The unique styling continues at the rear as the S1 has a prominent spoiler and a stylish LED brake light strip. Both components reside above a center-mounted dual exhaust system and an aggressive diffuser.
Saleen only released a few photos of the interior but we can see the cabin will have two-tone upholstery and a three-spoke steering wheel. Other highlights include a digital instrument cluster and an infotainment system.
Power is provided by a turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 450 hp (336 kW) and 350 lb-ft (474 Nm) of torque. It is connected to a six-speed manual transmission which enables the 2,685 lbs (1,218 kg) coupe to accelerate from 0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds before hitting a top speed of 180 mph (289 km/h).
The Saleen S1 will be priced from $100,000 and the company is currently accepting for orders with a $1,000 deposit.
