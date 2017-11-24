2018 Toyota Rush Is Daihatsu Terios Indonesian Cousin

The new Toyota Rush, sister car to the Daihatsu Terios, which also recently broke cover, has been unveiled in Indonesia, featuring faux underbody protection, LED lights and a modern interior.
Just like the Terios, the 2018 Toyota Rush also takes after the Daihatsu FT Concept from 2015, and thanks to AutoNetMagz, we can analyze both its styling, as well as its features.
For starters, there's plenty of body cladding, while the previously mentioned front and rear LED lights and blacked-out grille give it a more distinctive look.
If you go for the TRD Sportivo version, it means getting TRD-badged scuff plates with red high highlights, another TRD badge on the rear door, 17" two-tone alloys, black fog lamp surrounds, and keyless entry, which is available only on this version. The lower-spec G trim model comes with 16" alloys and doesn't look as sporty as the TRD.
According to IndianAutosBlog, the 2018 Toyota Rush measures 4,435 mm (174.6 in) in length, 1,695 mm (66.7 in) in width and is 1,705 mm (67.1 in) tall with a wheelbase of 2,685 (105.7 in) mm. Meanwhile, its four-cylinder 1.5-liter Dual VVT-i petrol engine is good for 105 PS and 140 Nm (103 lb-ft) of torque.
As for the interior, the dashboard now features soft touch materials (whereas the outgoing model didn't), and the center console houses a 7" touchscreen display with Miracast and Weblink capabilities. There's also blue and white backlighting for the gauge cluster, and a small display in the middle of it.
Even though prices won't be announced until January 2018, the new Toyota Rush is expected to cost around IDR 3 million ($222) more than its predecessor. It's also possible that the flagship TRD Sportivo model could cost as much as IDR 300 million, or roughly $22,000.