2018 Volvo XC40 Doesn’t Try To Be Sporty And That’s Cool

Volvo has begun launching the compact XC40 in Europe and as usual, the first driving impressions are in to let us know what it is like.
The new Swedish SUV will initially be offered in Europe with two 2.0-liter engine options and all-wheel drive: the 247hp T5 petrol and the 190hp D4 diesel, both of them paired to an eight-speed automatic gearbox.
The XC40 is also the first Volvo model to use the new CMA modular architecture which is destined for the smaller cars the company plans to launch. And just because this is a Volvo, the new small SUV is refreshingly proud in its practicality claims instead of pretending to be another “sporty” addition to the class.
The interior is said to offer a “radically new approach to storage inside the car” and plenty of room for a small family and comes with the now familiar portrait-style 9.0-inch infotainment system and the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster known from the brand’s bigger models.
Future additions to the range will include a hybrid and an all-electric version but until then, Volvo is also planning to offer the XC40 under their fresh subscription service called Care by Volvo.
Can the XC40 bring some of the modern Volvo goodness against rivals like the Audi Q3 and the BMW X1? Autocar delivers its first driving impressions on the video linked below.