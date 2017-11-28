2018 VW Tiguan Gains R-Line Appearance Pack From $1,495

VW's R-Line package for the all-new 2018 Tiguan will go on sale in the first quarter of 2018, bringing both interior and exterior design enhancements to the SEL and SEL Premium trims.
Purchasing the R-Line pack for an SEL trim model will cost you $1,795 MSRP (ParkPilot included in pack), while the better equipped SEL Premium (ParkPilot standard) gets the mod for just $1,495.
On display at the 2017 LA Auto Show, the Tiguan R-Line package adds 19" alloys for SEL trims and 20" alloys on SEL Premium models. Also included are R-Line badges, sporty front and rear bumpers, a glossy black diffuser, plus body-color wheel arch extensions and side skirts.
Inside, Tiguan R-Line models feature the R-Line logo on the infotainment start screen, an R-Line steering wheel badge, black headliner, stainless-steel sport pedal covers and stainless-steel door sills with the R-Line logo.
Powering the Tiguan R-Line will be VW's 2.0-liter TSI unit, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Meanwhile, the 4Motion AWD system can be fitted as an optional extra.