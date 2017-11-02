2019 BMW 1-Series Shows Its Interior For The First Time

New spy shots of the 2019 BMW 1-Series reveal for the first time the interior of the next Bavarian A-Class rival.
Perhaps the highlight of the heavily covered dashboard is the two big digital displays, one for the instrument cluster and another one for the iDrive infotainment system.
The design appears to be an evolution of today’s model, staying true to the BMW values with the dashboard tilted slightly towards the driver and the infotainment screen mounted just above the central air vents.
While it’s too soon to draw any useful conclusions, the dashboard looks cleaner and having the big infotainment display more integrated into the design but still slightly sticking out. There’s also a new center console that hosts the redesigned gear selector for the automatic transmission as well as the latest knob for the iDrive sitting next to it.
The new 1-Series will be a rapid departure for the baby BMW model as it will ditch the RWD platform for a more practical front-driven one shared with Mini. This will make the new 1-Series roomier inside, especially for the rear passengers and their luggage.
The next generation will reportedly come only in five-door versions, following the same path with its biggest rivals, the Audi A3 and the Mercedes A-Class.
The switch to the new platform also means that the engine range will not offer any six-cylinder options anymore, with the range-topping M140i expected to be powered by a four-cylinder turbo that sends its power to all four wheels. Entry-level petrol models will use the three-cylinder units from today’s 1-Series but expect minor updates for better performance and fuel efficiency.
