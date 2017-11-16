2019 Corvette ZR1 Blows Its Top Off With Convertible Version

The fastest and most powerful version of the Corvette, the ZR1, grabbed headlines when it was unveiled earlier this week in Dubai.
However, Chevrolet is already planning a second version of the menacing supercar, as the images posted by Redditor Coonark00 show.
The photos reveal a three-car convoy seen in Florida a few days ago, and one of them is a convertible, with camouflage wrapped around its front and rear ends, a folding soft top, and a low wing.
"I fish down in the Florida Everglades, and I see these ZR1s testing fairly regularly. They come cruising by me, and often give me a nice throttle blip if I wave. They sound awesome", said the man who posted the images online.
With Chevrolet bringing out a Corvette ZR1 Convertible, the move will mark yet another important modification for the C7 ZR1, compared to its predecessors, besides the targa roof with removable panels.
Naturally, the Convertible ZR1 will use the same 755hp 6.2-liter supercharged V8 of the Coupe, which is so good that Chevy believes it can lap the Nurburgring in less than 7 minutes.