2019 Corvette ZR1 Convertible Is Rightfully One Of LA's Hottest Debuts

It certainly takes a lot to stand out in the City of Angels, especially when it comes to supercars. Yet, the drop top 2019 ZR1 has already caused a stir.
According to Chevrolet, driving a Corvette ZR1 Convertible instead of the Coupe doesn't mean that you have to compromise. In fact, it's only 60 lbs (27 kg) heavier than the hardtop, so handling should be just as sharp.
"Few others can challenge the ZR1 Convertible's power and speed while offering the exhilaration of top-down motoring," said Corvette exec, Mark Reuss, adding that this is a supercar in "all respects."
Of course, with 755 HP (765 PS) and 715 lb-ft (969 Nm) of tap, it's easy to understand why the automaker might be feeling particularly confident boasting about this thing. In a straight line, it can hit 60 mph (96 km/h) in under 3 seconds flat, covering a 1/4 mile in the high 10-second range, as long as you choose the 8-speed automatic over the 7-speed manual.
Even though the ZR1 (either of them) looks mental, owners can actually engage what is called 'Stealth' mode, which makes the exhaust quieter than the one on a Corvette Z06. Then, if you want to unleash all of its soundtrack, switch to Track mode and let loose.
The 2019 Corvette ZR1 Convertible goes on sale next Spring alongside the Coupe, and is currently on display at the 2017 LA Auto Show until December 10th.