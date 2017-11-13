2019 Corvette ZR1 Sounds Like Your 911's Worst Nightmare

It's official, the most powerful road-going Corvette in history is a bad-ass in more ways than one.
We saw the ZR1 break cover today, but those were stills. What we have here is a video tour of the ZR1 courtesy of Doug DeMuro, who traveled all the way to Dubai in order to check out the car.
Before giving us his take, the first thing we get to see is an exhaust sound bite, and let's just say everybody is going to hear this car's 755 HP 6.2-liter V8, every time it gets revved. By the way, the engine also produces a massive 715 lb-ft (968 Nm) of torque.
Now, if you like numbers, we reckon you're going to love the ZR1's weight, which DeMuro says is just 3,560 lbs (1,614 kg), almost identical to that of a stock Z06, only the ZR1 packs considerably more power. He also says that he anticipates the car to hit 60 mph (96 km/h) in as little as 2.7 seconds, but we'll know more once Chevy shares some more official figures.
As for the car's many quirks and features, we learned that buyers will get a choice of two wing options (low and high, this being the high one), and that the rear wing can be adjusted manually. DeMuro also noticed that it's going to be really hard for people to load things into the boot because of the wing.
This is also the most carbon fiber-filled GM vehicle ever built. Even the roof panel is made from this lightweight material, and by the way, it's removable, so you're basically riding around in a 755 HP convertible that sounds like this.
The all-new Corvette ZR1 is expected in dealerships in Spring 2018.