2019 Corvette ZR1 Surfaces Early, Could Have 750 HP

The first purported pictures of the Corvette ZR1 have surfaced online ahead of its debut on November 12th.
Posted by Corvette Blogger, the images were reportedly taken from Car and Driver and reveal the model will be equipped with an aerodynamic body kit which that includes a carbon fiber front splitter, air intake ducting, and a massive rear wing. We can also see a ventilated carbon fiber hood, a carbon fiber roof, and lightweight alloy wheels.
The rest of the photos don't reveal much but they show the cabin will have an Alcantara-wrapped shifter and a flat-bottom steering wheel with carbon fiber trim. There also appears to be a carbon fiber engine cover and a glimpse of the engine itself.
The report says the car's LT5 V8 engine will be rated at 750 hp (559 kW) and 680 lb-ft (920 Nm) of torque. This is substantially more than the Corvette Z06 which has a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine that develops 650 hp (484 kW) and 650 lb-ft (880 Nm) of torque. Thanks to the extra power, the model will reportedly be able to hit a top speed in excess of 210 mph (337 km/h).
Pricing is expected to start at around $120,000 which would be almost $40,000 more than the Z06.