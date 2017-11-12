2019 Corvette ZR1 Unveiled With 755 HP, 210+ MPH Top Speed

Chevrolet has unveiled the highly-anticipated 2019 Corvette ZR1.
Billed as the fastest and most powerful Corvette ever created, the ZR1 features a supercharged 6.2-liter LT5 V8 engine that produces 755 hp (563 kW) and 715 lb-ft (968 Nm) of torque. It can be paired to either a seven-speed manual or an optional eight-speed automatic transmission. Chevrolet didn't go into specifics but confirmed the model has a top speed in excess of 210 mph (337 km/h).
In order to hit these impressive speeds, the car has been equipped with an all-new front fascia and a "downforce-enhancing front underwing." The model also features a unique carbon-fiber “halo” hood and four new radiators.
Two different aerodynamic styling packages will be available and the standard "Low Wing" variant is designed to deliver the highest top speed. It enables the ZR1 to generate up to 70 percent more downforce than the Z06’s base aero package.
The optional ZTK Performance Package goes even further as it adds a front splitter and an adjustable "High Wing" that provides an estimated 950 pounds (430 kg) of downforce. The package also includes Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 summer tires, chassis modifications, and a retuned Magnetic Ride Control system that promises to deliver even greater cornering grip.
Speaking of options, Chevrolet will offer a Sebring Orange Design Package that includes a Sebring Orange exterior with orange brake calipers and orange accents. The package also includes orange seat belts, orange contrast stitching, and bronze aluminum interior trim.
The interior can also be equipped with an assortment of other options including heated and ventilated Napa leather upholstery, a carbon fiber rimmed steering wheel, a Bose premium audio system, and a Performance Data Recorder.
The 2019 Corvette ZR1 will go on sale next spring and pricing will be announced closer to launch.