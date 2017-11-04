2019 Ford Focus ST Estate Might Get A 1.5-Liter Turbo With Over 270 Horses

Ford is working on putting the final touches to the fourth-generation Focus, which is expected to debut early next year.
Spied in motion while lapping the Nurburgring, this prototype won't give any hints as what's found beneath the new sheet metal, but our spy photographers, which caught the exact same car on camera last month, say that it's an ST.
Some design differences over previous scooped models can be seen in the front end, which appears to be sportier, in addition to the roof-mounted spoiler, double tailpipes, and chunky five double-spoke alloy wheels.
Some sources have suggested that the new generation Ford Focus ST will drop the current 2.0-liter gasoline unit in favor of a smaller 1.5-liter turbo'd engine that could develop up to 275hp.
At this point, it remains uncertain whether the 2.0-liter diesel powertrain, which proved its popularity in Europe, will be downsized too, or if it will be upgraded with new software and hardware meant to drop its CO2 emissions.
Apart from the ST grade, the new-gen Ford Focus will be offered with a variety of three- and four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines, and it appears that electrification is going to be part of the package, with PHEV and zero-emission models coming as well.