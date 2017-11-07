2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Brings Its Quad Headlamp Fascia To The 'Ring

The third-generation Hyundai Santa Fe has been in production since 2012, but it's getting ready to be replaced by a new model.
Expected to debut sometime next year, the 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe continues testing, with the latest prototype scooped on the Nurburgring, performing some quick laps.
The Korean brand's challenger to the likes of the Skoda Kodiaq and Nissan X-Trail, among others, will benefit from an entirely new styling, highlighted by a more distinct fascia featuring two separate sets of headlights.
Things should be different inside as well, where it will provide more rear legroom and headroom, as it's believed to have a larger footprint, while it will continue to be offered in two distinct versions - a 5- and 7-seater.
Hyundai hasn’t released any insights into the new Santa Fe's powertrains just yet, but a variety of gasoline and diesel engines should be on offer in global markets, with the oil-burners being absent in the U.S.. Additionally, the Korean brand will likely introduce a plug-in hybrid variant of the SUV.