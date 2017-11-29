2019 Infiniti QX50 Fires Warning Shot At Premium Compact SUV Segment

Infiniti brought their 2019 QX50 to the LA Auto Show in order to showcase its dynamic lines and stylish interior, hoping it can go on to challenge the likes of the Mercedes GLC or the new BMW X3.
The new QX50 is built on an all-new platform, featuring a FWD-based layout, meant to make it one of the most refined, sporty and spacious crossovers in its segment.
"The 2019 QX50 is the most important vehicle we have ever launched, and it embodies everything the brand stands for: Beautiful design, advanced technology and empowering performance," said Infiniti's global VP, Christian Meunier.
Carrying such a heavy torch requires a strong power unit, which is why the Japanese automaker fitted the all-new QX50 with the world's first production-ready variable compression ratio engine, combining the power of a 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol unit with the torque and fuel efficiency of a four-cylinder diesel - at least that's how Infiniti sees it.
While no straight line performance figures have been released, we do know the engine puts down 268 HP (272 PS) and 280 lb-ft (380 Nm) of torque, with the help of an XTRONIC CVT.
As standard, buyers can purchase the QX50 with front wheel drive, as the AWD system costs extra.