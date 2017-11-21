2019 Lincoln MKC Has A New Face And Various Updates

Three years after it went on sale, the Lincoln MKC has been given its first major update, wrapped up under a 2019MY.
The biggest change is found at the front, where the Ford Escape-based crossover gets a new grille and headlights, while at the other end, it has tweaked taillights, with LED technology.
Inside, it remains virtually unchanged, and customers should expect the same premium materials, joined by the latest SYNC 3 infotainment system, smartphone connectivity, WiFi, USB ports, optional panoramic roof and three Black Label options, among others.
Lincoln's 2019 MKC also benefits from a suite of driver assist technologies such as Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection, Active Park Assist, Lane Keeping Alert, and Blind Spot Information with Cross Traffic Alert.
The 2.0-liter and 2.3-liter engines continue to power Lincoln's updated crossover, which now make 245hp and 285hp, respectively, a slight increase from the previous 240hp and 275hp. Both units can be paired to the brand's all-wheel drive system.
Being a 2019MY, the facelifted Lincoln MKC will arrive at dealers nationwide starting next summer, but before that happens, it will be displayed at the 2017 LA Auto Show, which opens its gates for the international media on November 27.