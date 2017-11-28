2019 Lincoln Nautilus Is The Facelifted MKX

After waiting all day for Lincoln to show us that mystery vehicle they teased us with yesterday, the 2019 Nautilus SUV has just surfaced on YouTube ahead of schedule.
All we knew until today was that this new model was meant to "make a lasting impression", and that it was going to be on display next to the 2019 MKC. What we're finding out though is that the Nautilus isn't exactly all-new, but rather a significant update for the MKX.
The new name also brings with it a new design, where the front end resembles a Continental, grille-wise as well as the headlights. The rear end however hasn't been changed significantly.
*Developing story