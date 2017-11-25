2019 Mercedes CLS Shows Its Svelte Styling In Latest Teaser Video

The Los Angeles Auto Show kicks off next week and Mercedes has released a new teaser video of the 2019 CLS.
Set to debut on November 29th, the redesigned model has an evolutionary appearance with a single bar grille that is flanked by angular headlights. We can also see a rakish windscreen, five-spoke alloy wheels, and slender LED taillights. The model also has a gently sloping roofline and door-mounted mirrors with integrated turn signals.
Previous spy photos have also revealed the CLS will eschew the bulky styling of its predecessor for a more streamlined appearance that echoes the original model which was launched nearly 15 years ago.
While the teaser video only gives us a glimpse of the interior, previous photos have shown the cabin will have will have a push-button ignition and circular air vents. The CLS will also be offered with a widescreen display that houses a digital instrument cluster and a COMAND infotainment system.
Engine options remain unconfirmed but choices are expected to include a turbocharged four-cylinder with around 295 hp (220 kW) and an inline six-cylinder with about 362 hp (270 kW). They will eventually be joined by an AMG variant with a hybridized engine producing approximately 429 hp (320 kW).
On the diesel side, European customers can expect four- and six-cylinder options with outputs ranging from 241 hp (180 kW) to 335 hp (250 kW).