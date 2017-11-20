2019 Mercedes G-Class Interior Shows Up In New Leaked Images

Even though we know what the dashboard of the 2019 G-Class looks like, these images provide a more in-depth look, since now we can also see the entire center console, door panels and some of the cabin.
A reader of ours spotted these pics on Auto Trade Moscow and Avto_msk's Instagram accounts, and we're really happy he did. For starters, we can now see that the lower console has a truly minimalist design, unlike what you get on the current G-Wagen.
The rest of the dashboard features the automaker's modern switchgear, wide displays like you get on the E-Class and S-Class, plus a circular air vent design, replacing the old square ones.
As for the door panels, they seem to have grown in width over the current ones, which will definitely help those who like to rest their elbow on them while they drive. We can also see that the buttons for the power windows and electric mirrors (on the driver's side) are positioned at a slight angle, directly on top of the panel itself.
Aside from the cabin, the 2019 G-Class is expected to boast improved on-road characteristics, with more power and better fuel efficiency courtesy of Mercedes' latest straight-six turbocharged units. The AMG models on the other hand should feature twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engines.
Without any certainty, reports suggest that Mercedes will debut the new G-Class at the 2018 Detroit Motor Show in January.
H/T to Jewellius