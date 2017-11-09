2019 Mercedes G-Class Spotted Next To Current Model, Looks The Same To Us

Mercedes was caught testing the 2019 G-Class next to the current version while prototypes of the AMG version were also spotted on public roads.
Mercedes is gearing up for the reveal of the new 2019 G-Class which will reportedly take place at the Detroit Motor Show. This will be the first major redesign of the iconic off-roader since its original debut in 1979.
It’s fairly obvious that the company didn’t mess with the boxy bodywork too much; in fact it looks exactly the same but this could be attributed to Mercedes’ will to keep the popular G-Class shape as it is, due its surprising popularity even today.
The major changes however take place under the skin, with the new car finally getting an independent front suspension which is expected to vastly improve its on-road manners and a wider by around 4 inches (10.1 cm) body for a roomier cabin.
The 2019 G-Class is also expected to get Mercedes’ latest straight-six turbo engines that will offer good power and better fuel efficiency. However these changes apparently will not water down the off-road capabilities of the iconic G-Class, as it will still be based on a body-on-frame chassis, complete with three locking differentials and the necessary low-range gearing.
AMG versions will be powered by the modern twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8, which is found pretty much to every single AMG these days but expect the reengineered chassis to use the extra power with much more finesse than before.
The interior will be everything you would expect from a modern Mercedes and that includes the familiar twin-display setup for the driver’s instruments and infotainment while a range of active safety features will find their way too into the G-Class.
Mercedes will keep building the 2019 G-Class in Magna’s plant in Austria, and there’s also the possibility of the current model being produced next to it in a more bare-bones version.
Photo Credits: CarPix for CarScoops