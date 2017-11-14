2019 Subaru Ascent Teased For LA Auto Show

The Los Angeles Auto Show is less than two weeks away and Subaru has announced plans to introduce the 2019 Ascent at this year's event.
Set to become the spiritual successor to the slow-selling Tribeca, the crossover was previewed by a concept at the New York Auto Show earlier this year.
Unfortunately, the teaser image doesn't reveal much about the production model as it only shows the crossover will have an upright tailgate, a black rear bumper, and wraparound taillights. We can also see brushed aluminum trim and a small Ascent badge.
Subaru has been relatively tight-lipped about the model but it will be a three-row crossover that is based on the company's global platform. The Ascent will be built in Indiana and the concept implied the model will measure 198.8 inches (5,049 mm) long, 78.3 inches (1,989 mm) wide, and 72.4 inches (1,839 mm) tall with a wheelbase that spans 117 inches (2,972 mm). If those numbers hold up, the Ascent would slot in between the GMC Acadia and Chevrolet Traverse.
Performance specifications remain unconfirmed but the model is expected to use a turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine that produces around 300 hp (223 kW). Given that is a crossover and a Subaru, all-wheel drive will obviously be part of the package.
Photo Gallery
Debuting November 28 at the LA Auto Show: the all-new 3-row 2019 Subaru Ascent. Love is now bigger than ever. https://t.co/FCgIogTwMP pic.twitter.com/EUQYZXIcgD— Subaru (@subaru_usa) November 14, 2017