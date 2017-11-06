2019 Toyota Supra Looks Great In Latest Rendering

The Toyota Supra is continuing its slow march to production and the SupraMKV Forums have created a new rendering of what the car could look like.
Loosely based on the FT-1 concept, the rendering more closely resembles the production model as forum member Supra93 shortened the car's wheelbase and "pushed" the hood back. The fenders have also been modified and the rear air intakes have been removed. Other notable changes include larger mirrors and the addition of a central air intake.
The rendering looks pretty impressive but spy photos have shown the production model will be a bit different as the car has been spotted with conventional mirrors, a higher hood, and less dramatic headlights.
Toyota has been tight-lipped about the car but it will be based on the same platform that underpins the upcoming BMW Z4. BMW's model codes suggested the Supra will be offered with four- and six-cylinder engines and they are rumored to have outputs of up to 335 hp (250 kW). The codes also seemed to imply the model would be offered exclusively with an automatic transmission but an unsubstantiated rumored suggested a manual transmission would be available as well.
Toyota's Shigeki Tomoyama has also hinted the Supra could be sold under the Gazoo Racing brand as he stated "The Supra will be by Gazoo."