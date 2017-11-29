New Volvo XC40 Starts At $35,200, But You Can Also Subscribe For $600 A Month

Volvo is entering the booming compact crossover segment with the all-new XC40.
Currently on display at the Los Angeles Auto Show, the 2019 XC90 rides on the company's new Compact Modular Architecture and features a stylish design that recalls the larger XC60 and XC90.
The interior isn't as luxurious as its larger counterparts but the model features a leather-wrapped steering wheel, aluminum trim, and an automatic climate control system. Other highlights include a power driver's seat, an eight-speaker audio system, and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.
A variety of options will be available including heated front seats, a wireless smartphone charger, and a Harman Kardon audio system. Other options include ambient lighting and a power folding second row seat.
At launch, the XC40 will be offered in the States with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 247 hp (184 kW) and 258 lb-ft (349 Nm) of torque. It is backed up by an eight-speed automatic transmission and a standard all-wheel drive system. The model will eventually be offered with additional powertrains including electric and hybrid options.
The XC40 will go on sale in the United States next spring and it will be available via purchase, lease, or subscription. The base model starts at $35,200 and a 36 month lease will begin at $325 per month with a $3,000 down payment.
The subscription is a bit more complex as pricing starts at $600 per month before taxes and registration fees. The base subscription model comes nicely equipped with the Premium and Vision packages as well as heated front seats and a heated steering wheel. The model also includes a panoramic roof and 19-inch alloy wheels.
While the 24 month subscription costs significantly more than the lease payment, it includes an annual 15,000-mile allowance, all factory-scheduled maintenance, and insurance. Customers can also swap out their XC40 for another model after just 12 months.