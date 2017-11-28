2019 VW Jetta Teased Ahead Of A Detroit Debut

Volkswagen has teased the 2019 Jetta on the company's consumer website in Canada of all places.
First noticed by VW Vortex, the teaser image shows the model will have an evolutionary design and adopt a new front fascia with a more prominent grille. Styling details are hard to make out but the model bears a strong resemblance to images that surfaced earlier this year.
The teaser site also includes a countdown clock that reveals the model will be unveiled in a little over 50 days. That's January 18th which falls in line with the North American International Auto Show.
Volkswagen North America CEO Hinrich Woebcken has previously confirmed the car will debut in Detroit and stated it will be “super modern” and have an “emotional” design with coupe-like styling. The executive added the car has been given a "North American ‘touch’ but not always in terms of low cost and less content."
A lot of details remain unconfirmed but Woebcken stated a manual transmission and an R-Line variant will be available at launch. Approximately one year later, the company will introduce the new Jetta GLI.
The car is slated to ride on the MQB platform and rumors have suggested it will be powered by a turbocharged 1.4-liter four-cylinder engine. It currently produces 150 hp (111 kW) and 184 lb-ft (249 Nm) of torque but Car and Driver suggests it may receive a power boost.
