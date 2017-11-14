2020 BMW M3 Will Reportedly Have Around 493 HP

The BMW M3 holds a special place in the hearts of driving enthusiasts and new details are starting to emerge about the next-generation model.
According to Car Magazine, the 2020 M3 will be equipped with a new twin-turbo 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine known as the S58B30. The engine will reportedly be equipped with the water-injection system from the M4 GTS and have an output that is virtually identical to the aforementioned car. If the report is correct, the M3 will have around 493 hp (367 kW) and 442 lb-ft (598 Nm) of torque.
Besides being significantly more powerful than the current model, the next M3 is expected to be more eco-friendly as it will reportedly adopt a 48-volt mild hybrid system and electrically spooled turbochargers. The car is also tipped to have a more aggressive engine start/stop system that cuts in earlier.
Like the 2018 M5, the next-generation M3 is expected to be offered with all-wheel drive. While the system is standard equipment on the M5, the report suggests it will be optional on the M3. The system will likely work in conjunction with an eight-speed automatic transmission but there are rumors the six-speed manual could survive but only in rear-wheel drive variants.
Aside from the upgraded powertrain, the next-generation M3 is expected to be lighter as it will reportedly use more aluminum and composites. Engineers are also said to be targeting a 50:50 weight distribution and improved torsional rigidity.
On the handling front, we can expect an assortment of high-tech goodies including adaptive dampers, a locking differential, and a brake-by-wire system. However, the report claims the next M3 "won’t be as sharp-edged, harsh-riding, or aggressive as the current car." That's not necessarily a bad thing as the model is expected to become less nervous and "better balanced overall."
Besides talking the about the M3, the report says we can expect the 3-Series sedan to arrive next year and it will be followed by a wagon variant in 2019. The 4-Series Coupe and Convertible are slated for 2020 and the latter model, as well as its M4 variant, could eschew the retractable hardtop for a lighter fabric roof. Perhaps the most interesting detail is a note that claims the next-generation 4-Series Gran Coupe will be transformed into an electric vehicle and it won't receive the M treatment.
Photo Credits: CarPix for CarScoops