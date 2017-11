5,000HP Devel Sixteen Is The Fastest Thing In Dubai

VIDEO

Devel's stand at the 2017 Dubai Motor Show has to be among the most impressive ones, and even though Dubai is known for its extravagant and high-performance cars, the Sixteen is on a whole other level.Thanks to YouTuber, we've been given a really close look at a finalized concept version of the Sixteen (not quite production-ready), available in three configurations, each one more powerful than just about any hypercar on sale today.The "entry-level" model features a 2,000 HP V8 setup, and is followed by a 3,000 HP V8 racing version. Of course, the main attraction is the 5,000 HP quad-turbo 12.3-liter V16 version , which is more track-oriented.Apparently, this hypercar is meant to hit speeds in excess of 310 mph (500 km/h), which is pretty much when you forget about taking it to the track and send it directly to the Bonneville Salt Flats.The interior of the car is still under development , yet the concept design looks both simplistic as well as futuristic, which isn't a bad combination. The cabin also looks surprisingly spacious, unexpected for this type of machine.Also present at Devel's stand was the Devel 60, a 6-wheeled off-roader powered by a 6.7-liter turbo diesel V8, good for 720 HP and over 1,000 Nm (737 lb-ft) of torque. It's not the best looking thing in the world, but you wouldn't bet against it when it comes to tackling rough terrain.