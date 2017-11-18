600 HP Audi TT Clubsport Turbo Would Make For A Perfect Supercar Slayer

Hot on the heels of being shown off at the SEMA Show, the Audi TT Clubsport Turbo has been detailed extensively by The Hoonigans channel on YouTube.
The car was first unveiled at the 2015 Worthersee Tour and is powered by a twin-turbocharged 2.5-liter five-cylinder engine delivering 600 hp. However, don’t think this TT just has a couple of off-the-shelf turbos slapped on. Instead, it features an electric turbocharger that receives energy from a 48-volt electrical sub-system.
Furthermore, the powertrain incorporates a small lithium-ion battery that stores the energy generated by recuperation while coasting.
The cool features don’t just stop there. As Dr. Rouven Mohr from Lamborghini explains in the video, Audi opted against using an S-tronic transmission and have instead mated a six-speed manual ‘box to the engine.
Oh, and before you ask, yes, the car does run and sound just as insane as you’d imagine.