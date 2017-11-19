850HP Volkswagen Golf R Mk6 Is Pure Madness On Wheels

The hot hatch kings, namely the Audi RS3 Sportback and Mercedes-AMG A45, pale next to this heavily tuned sixth-generation Volkswagen Golf R.
To explain just how powerful it is, one would need to throw in a modern day supercar to challenge it, and even then, there's a good chance that the German hot hatch would come out on top.
Filmed during a Race1000 event in Germany, which has brought forward several magnificent machines over these past few months, this Golf R is said to pack as much as 850 horsepower. Its stock 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine was reportedly swapped with a 3.6-liter bi-turbo unit, and it appears that it's also fitted with additional upgrades, including a tuned suspension and improved brakes.
Its owner added a roll cage and a pair of bucket seats inside, but except for these, the rest of the car appears to be untouched.
The tuned Golf R was raced against the clock during the event, and it eventually ran down the half mile in 17 seconds, at a top speed of 255km/h (155mph).