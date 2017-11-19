A Girl's Guide To 2017 Audi S4 Avant Says It's A Great All-Rounder

It's a fact that most car reviewers are male, but this doesn't mean that women can't do the job, as we've already seen in many occasions, and the following review of the Audi S4 Avant is the latest we came by.
Saying no to all that power and practicality is pretty hard. The S4 Avant, just like its four-door sibling, is powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 sending 354 PS (349 HP) and 500 Nm (368 lb-ft) of torque to all four wheels via the car's Quattro all-wheel drive system.
In a straight line, the S4 Avant will accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.9 seconds (the Sedan needs just 4.7), while sending up to 85% torque to the front or 70% to the rear axle when deemed appropriate.
Put it all together and what you have is a driver-friendly car that just about anybody can appreciate. Over the course of this review, Queen B goes as far as to say that the S4 Avant is probably the best all-round daily car she's driven in a long time. Aside from the performance, she was really impressed with the interior quality as well, and Audi have indeed made great progress with this latest generation A4 on that front.
In the end, if you don't want, need or can stretch to the range-topping RS4, but want a fast and at the same time practical Audi, the S4 is a great choice.