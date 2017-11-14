A New Bentley Supersports Is Only A Matter Of Time... And Muscle

The Bentley Continental GT has yielded more variants and trim levels than we would care to count. When Bentley released the second-generation model in 2011, it hit “reset” on the whole line. Now that the all-new model is upon us, it's all bound to start again.
There'll be coupes and convertibles, eight-cylinder models and twelve, with various levels of output. But the one we're looking forward to most is the one previewed here.
Rendered by one Nikita Aksyonov, these renderings forecast the next Continental Supersports – the most powerful version of Bentley's prolific two-door model line.
The first Continental Supersports surfaced in 2009, its 6.0-liter twin-turbo W12 tuned to deliver 621 horsepower for a 3.7-second 0-62 time and a top speed in excess of 204 miles per hour. The second arrived just last year, with 700 hp, a 3.5-second 0-62 time, and a 209-mph top speed.
Given that the new Continental GT already produces 626 hp, hits 62 in 3.6 seconds, and tops out at 207, we wouldn't be surprised to see the new Supersports crack 750 hp, 0-62 in the low threes, and a top speed of over 210 mph. All this from a vehicle weighing a good 5,000 pounds, no less.