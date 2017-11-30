ABT Announces World Premiers For 2017 Essen Motor Show

With this year's Essen Motor Show about to have its preview day on Friday, December 1st, ABT Sportsline has prepared a few treats for all car enthusiasts to enjoy.
Not only will they be presenting a 500 PS RS3, but a '1 of 10' SQ7 SUV will also be on deck, as will the tuner's Golf VII R, boasting 400 PS of its own.
Furthermore, the ABT Power Monitor, which provides a live overview of the power boost, among many other features, is also making its world premiere at Germany's largest annual vehicle exhibition, now having its 50th anniversary.
Now let's talking about the cars. With the RS3, the tuning package costs €16,900 ($20k), and the price for the complete vehicle is €74,390 ($88,500). All that money gets you a 500 PS (493 HP) engine, custom springs, anti-roll bars, brake upgrade kit and a special damper setup.
Not only does ABT's RS3 supposedly ride and handle great, it also sounds more aggressive thanks to the tuner's exhaust system, featuring two 102 mm (4 in) double pipes painted matte black. As for its aesthetics, ABT added a front skirt add-on, a grille add-on, a rear skirt set and quite a few touches to the interior as well.
Moving on to the ABT Vossen SQ7 '1 of 10', this project came to life when the two aftermarket companies joined forces to create a very limited edition Audi SUV. It comes with 520 PS (512 HP) and 970 Nm (715 lb-ft) of torque, and can also sprint to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 4.6 seconds.
When it's not busy doing things in a straight line, the ABT Vossen SQ7 will gladly show off its wide body package consisting of a front skirt, fender extensions, door strip attachments and a rear skirt add-on with carbon pipes. Also available are the rear wing and fender inserts, while additional carbon fiber bits can be found on the grille, front lip and even on the doors. Inside, there's plenty of carbon fiber, a "1/10" badge on the dashboard and door sills, and seats that have been bolstered by Alcantara inlays and ABT logos.
Now, what Vossen did to the SQ7 was to add split five-spoke 10x22" wheels, polished with a brushed face in 'Stealth Grey'. As for the price, the package costs €54,900 ($65,300), and the complete vehicle is €147,790 ($175,858). Oh and the Night Blue matte metallic wrap is another €4,690 ($5,580) on top of everything else.
Finally, we have the least powerful car here, which is the 400 PS (394 HP) ABT Golf VII R, also putting down a hefty 500 Nm (368 lb-ft) of torque. Thanks to ABT's optional sprints, the car has been lowered by 20 mm (0.7 in) at the front and 25 mm (0.9 in) at the rear, although if you get the tuner's height-adjustable suspension kit, you can lower the front axle by as much as 40 mm (1.57 in), and the rear by 45 mm (1.77 in).
Other mods include a custom rear muffler with 102 mm (4 in) outlets, custom alloys, side skirts and a tailgate add-on.