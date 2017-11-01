ABT Audi Q7 Limited Edition With Vossen Wheels Comes In Just 10 Units

Renowned Volkswagen Group tuning specialist ABT Sportsline has dropped the cover off yet another Audi Q7.
Described as "the ultimate" of its kind, it features quite a few (easy to spot) sporty upgrades on the outside, resulting in a new and aggressive-looking body kit.
Changes compared to stock Audi Q7 models include the front skirt, fender extensions, rear diffuser with special muffler and pipes, and roof-mounted spoiler. The SUV also gets a few carbon fiber parts on the grille, front lip, and rear skirt.
Letting you know you're sitting in a limited edition model that comes in just 10 examples is the '1/10' badge strapped to the dashboard and door sills, and for an extra effect, the seats have been highlighted with Alcantara inlays and the tuner's logo. Rounding up the list of upgrades inside is the carbon fiber trim used on the seat panels, dashboard, and gearshift knob.
For this Audi Q7 Limited Edition, ABT collaborated with Vossen Wheels, which means that the split five-spoke design rims seen in the pictures, with a brushed face and 'Stealth Grey' finish, 10x22-inch in size, are signed by the Miami-based wheel manufacturer.
The tuner will be displaying this modded SUV in Las Vegas, at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel, until November 3.