ABT Has Its Way With The Audi A5 And S5 Sportback Models

The new generation Audi A5/S5 Sportback is, by all means, an attractive ride, yet ABT Sportsline believes that it needs some visual work and additional power to reach its full potential.
This is exactly why they took the S5 variant of the car and fitted it with the ABT Engine Control, which, along with other technical upgrades, allows the 3.0-liter V6 engine to feed 425PS (419hp) and 550Nm (406lb-ft) of torque, to the wheels.
If you find the extra 66PS (65hp) and 50Nm (37lb-ft) of torque familiar, you're right, because the tuner has already applied the same updates to the S5 Coupe and S5 Cabrio as well.
Among the visual work applied by ABT to the Audi S5 Sportback you'll find the front spoiler with air splitter, distinctive diffuser design, and chrome tailpipes, in addition to a selection of wheels in various patterns and colors, 19- and 20-inch in size.
The same updates have been equipped to the S5 Cabriolet as well, with the only difference being the black-finished tailpipes.
Owners of the regular Audi A5 models haven’t been forgotten by the tuner either, as their engine control unit can also be fitted to the 2.0 TFSI engine, raising its output from 252PS (248hp) to 330PS (325hp), and to the 2.0 TDI where it adds an additional 25PS (25hp) to the stock 190PS (187hp). The two versions of the 3.0-liter TDI diesel now make 250PS (246hp) and 325PS (320hp), from the standard 218PS (215hp) and 272PS (268hp), respectively.