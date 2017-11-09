ABT Sportline Audi RS3 Headed To Essen With 460 HP

ABT Sportsline has unveiled its latest tuning program for the Audi RS3 Sedan and RS3 Sportback.
Set to debut at the Essen Motor Show, the models can be equipped with an assortment of different styling accessories including front fender vents, a revised grille, and 19- or 20-inch wheels. Customers can also order a gloss black rear skirt and a sports exhaust system with a matte black finish.
The company didn't release interior photos but the cabin can be outfitted with carbon fiber trim, special floor mats, and illuminated door sill plates. Other options include an ABT-branded shifter and push-button ignition.
On the performance front, the turbocharged 2.5-liter five-cylinder engine can be equipped with a new ECU which enables the mill to produce approximately 460 PS (338 kW) and 530 Nm (390 lb-ft) of torque - an increase of 60 PS (44 kW) and 50 Nm (36 lb-ft). ABT declined to say how fast the upgraded model is but the change increases the limited top speed to 280 km/h (174 mph).
Besides the upgraded engine, the RS3 can be outfitted with sport springs, new anti-roll bars, and a more powerful braking system.