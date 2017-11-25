Acid Green Porsche 911 R Makes Sure You Will Never Go Unnoticed

Porsche has some remarkable colors in its extensive palette but of them all, it is Acid Green that is one of the most remarkable.
Offered through the Paint to Sample programme, it is so bright that it really has to be seen in person to be believed. In fact, it makes the shades of lime green from Lamborghini seem rather subdued.
There are reportedly two Porsche 918 Spyders and a small handful of other Porsche models in the same paint, including this 911 R.
Two images of the sports car were shared on Instagram, and this could very well be the only Acid Green 911 R on Earth. Making it stand out even further are the complete lack of decals found on almost every other 911 R.
The market for exotics painted in eye-catching colors has exploded in recent years, particularly thanks to the expansive range of paint schemes offered by many leading automakers, including Porsche, Lamborghini, McLaren and Rolls-Royce.