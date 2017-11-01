Acura NSX GT3 Returns To SEMA Stripped To The Bare Essentials

Since its unveiling at the 2016 New York Auto Show, the Acura NSX GT3 has also visited Vegas that year, sporting a predominantly Pearl White exterior.
Now, the most extreme version of the NSX has returned to Sin City, sporting a full carbon fiber exterior (no wrap) with orange accents on the front spoiler lip, rear wing and decals.
When it's not busy looking good, the NSX GT3 is out racing, putting its custom bodywork and aerodynamic components to work, such as the previously mentioned rear wing, or the underbody diffuser and enlarged hood vents.
Unlike the regular model, the GT3 doesn't use a hybrid all-wheel drive setup, as the 3.5-liter twin turbo V6 sends its power exclusively to the rear wheels with the help of a six-speed sequential racing gearbox.
A few months ago, we learned that if you wanted to purchase the NSX GT3, you'd have to part with at least €465,000 ($540,000), which is quite a hefty sum.