Adios STI: Last 150 Subaru WRX STIs Offered In Final Edition Spec In The UK

UK buyers should be on the lookout for this Final Edition version of the Subaru WRX STI, a car that features a series of upgrades across key areas, making this the most capable WRX STI ever sold in Britain.
Orders can be placed starting today, November 1st, with prices set at £33,995 OTR for any one of the 150 units being built.
Improvements range from the upgraded Multi-Mode Driver's Control Center Differential (DCCD), which is now controlled electronically in order to provide better cornering ability, to the larger 19" wheels that now house bigger Brembo brakes and yellow painted calipers.
Outside, the front bumper has been redesigned in order to look more "purposeful", while the lower grille itself has been blacked out with a geometric textured panel. Subaru has also implemented a new wing design, which flows through to the C-shaped headlights, while a Final Edition badge rests on the door, letting you know what type of WRX STI you're looking at.
Inside, the instrument panel has been adorned with high gloss black inserts, as has the gear stick surround, door panels and steering wheel. Meanwhile, red stitching and red seat belts have been added to tie the color scheme together.
Other upgrades include the heated front seats, a new instrument panel, larger 5.9" multi-function display and an improved infotainment system that now features DAB radio and a reversing camera.