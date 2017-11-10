Alfa Romeo Giulia Could Get A High-Output Veloce Model With 350 HP

The Alfa Romeo Giulia is offered with two engines in the United States but it appears there will be a new variant to slot between the entry-level model and the range-topping Quadrifoglio.
According to automotive journalist Bozi Tatarevic, FCA's service site is now showing the 2018 Giulia with a high-output turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. The listing shows the engine produces 350 hp (261 kW) which would slot it nicely between the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder with 280 hp (208 kW) and the twin-turbo 2.9-liter V6 with 505 hp (376 kW).
Little else is known about the engine but it should be noted the listing shows global service information and the entry includes the Giulia's 2.2-liter diesel engine which isn't offered stateside. As a result, it doesn't necessarily mean the high-output engine will be available in the U.S.
Car and Driver reached out to Alfa Romeo USA and was told there are "No plans for any other engines for Giulia in North America for 2018 model year besides the 2.0L and 2.9L versions.” However, as the publication notes, Alfa Romeo didn't say anything about the 2019 Giulia.
The FCA OEM service site is now showing a new 350 Horsepower engine option for the 2.0L Giulia. The site shows global service info so I am not sure if it us US bound. pic.twitter.com/HhdBU9I1qC— Bozi Tatarevic (@hoonable) November 9, 2017