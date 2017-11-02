Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio Officially Goes On Sale

Want the fastest crossover on the market? Look no further, because the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio has officially gone on sale.
The performance version of Alfa's debut crossover packs a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6. With 510 horsepower on tap, it will rocket from 0-62 in just 3.8 seconds and top out at 176 miles per hour.
Perhaps even more telling, however, is that it will lap the Nürburgring in a scant 7:51.7 – the fastest time ever set by an SUV, though we're sure that Alfa Romeo's rivals at Porsche and Jaguar Land Rover (among others) will have something to say about that in due course.
The Italian automaker officially opened the order books today – Thursday, November 2, 2017 – in certain markets, at least. The announcement was made for Europe, with customers in the UK to begin receiving theirs (with the steering wheel on the other side) next summer. Last we heard, the Stelvio Quadrifoglio was set to arrive in North American showrooms early in the new year, so hopefully we won't have to wait much longer.