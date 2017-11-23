All-Electric Tesla Semi Priced From $150,000

A week after the Tesla Semi was unveiled by Elon Musk in California, pricing details for the all-electric semi-truck have been announced.
Sitting at the base of the range is the 300-mile (480 km) version, starting at $150,000. For private customers and fleet operators looking for more flexibility, the 500-mile (800 km) variant is expected to start at $180,000.
Upon debuting the Tesla Semi, Musk said the truck could be reserved for $5,000. However, updated prices reveal that a base reservation of $20,000 is now required. In typical Tesla fashion, a Founders Series will also be made available to customers, priced at $200,000 and requiring the full price as a reservation.
When fully packed with an 80,000 lbs load, the Tesla Semi will accelerate to 60 mph (96 km/h) in 20 seconds. With the trailer removed, that time drops to five seconds, significantly quicker than a comparable diesel semi-truck.