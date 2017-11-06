All-Electric Toyota AE86 Drift Car Is Actually Pretty Cool

Many believe that electric propulsion will spell the end of exhilarating performance cars. Let this all-electric Toyota AE86 drift car teach you otherwise.
Built by U.S. engineer Omead Moinee, this AE86-generation Toyota Corolla features a 275-volt battery pack that delivers 330 lb-ft of torque at 200 rpm until roughly 4,000 rpm.
The car then features rear-wheel drive and a five-speed manual transmission, making it ideal for donuts and drifts.
The Hoonigans channel on YouTube recently featured the car and while it mightn’t get your heart pumping like Ken Block’s Ford Escort drift car, it is still pretty cool.