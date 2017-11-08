All-Electric Vespa Scooter Unveiled With 62-Mile Range

Exactly twelve months after Vespa announced its intent to unveil an all-electric scooter, the Italian company has done just that, unveiling the Vespa Elettrica at the Milan Motorcycle Show.
Piaggio, the parent company of Vespa, says the Elettrica has a range of roughly 62 miles (100 km) and that it will take four hours of charging from a normal wall outlet to completely recharge the battery.
Interestingly, Piaggio admits that future buyers should only expect 10 years of life out of the batteries. Additionally, 1,000 charge cycles will reduce the battery to 80 per cent of its original capacity.
In terms of the scooter’s design, the example pictured is immediately identifiable from other Vespa models with a silver paint job and bright blue accents. For customers looking to express their personality, six other colors will be available.
A prominent 4.3-inch TFT color display is also found between the handlebars and displays all important scooter information. The screen also includes Bluetooth, allowing owners to pair their phones and have the screen display text messages and incoming phone calls.
Soon after the Vespa Elettrica lands in showrooms, a hybrid version with a petrol-powered generator, dubbed the Elettrica X, will arrive with a 124-mile (200 km) range.