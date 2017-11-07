All-New 2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Said To Debut At 2018 Detroit Show

The development of the new generation Mercedes-Benz G-Class is far more advanced than initially thought, as the SUV will reportedly debut as early as January next year.
According to a report published by Drive, the 2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class will sit in front of the audience at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show, parading its first major redesign since it was introduced back in 1979.
Despite being entirely new, both on the outside and in the cabin, the new generation of the popular 4x4 will retain the boxy design that made it famous, albeit with modern touches, and a slightly larger footprint.
Its off-road potential is expected to be enhanced with a new independent suspension, increased wheel travel, improved departure angles, and water fording depth that will receive another 100mm, or almost 4 inches. Additionally, it will benefit from a clever four-wheel drive system, with three differential locks and low range gearing, and some models will get the 9-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.
Besides the usual assortment of petrol and diesel powertrains, the new generation Mercedes-Benz G-Class will also come with a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, developed by AMG. The unit is expected to power the G500, making over 400hp, and it will also be used on the new G63, where it's believed to churn out more than 600hp.