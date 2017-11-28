All-New 2019 Mercedes CLS Leaks Ahead Of Tomorrow's LA Debut

In case you were itching to find out what the all-new Mercedes-Benz CLS looked like underneath all that camouflage, these leaked images should answer most of your questions.
We should begin by saying that the overall styling of the car does not come as a surprise anymore, especially since we saw the new CLS wearing light and somewhat revealing camo as far back as August.
Also, as more media outlets will be sharing these images with their readers, it's possible Mercedes won't wait until tomorrow's scheduled unveiling in LA, and perhaps send out an official press release today - fingers crossed though.
Now back to the styling. While the car's front grille and headlight design is not at all surprising, this marks the first time we've actually seen the front bumper, which definitely has a little bit of a Mercedes-AMG GT R look to it.
The taillights, which we're also seeing for the first time, seem to fit seamlessly within the rear fascia, yet we won't blame you for thinking they might look a bit droopy. Meanwhile, the overall shape of the body (the profile mostly), easily reminds us of previous models, which means there will be no mistaking this on the road for anything other than a CLS.
As for the interior, it reminds us of the E-Class with its lengthy displays housing both the gauge cluster and the infotainment system, plus the four circular air vents. The steering wheel on the other hand features a fresh design, looking sportier and at the same time, more elegant than what you get in the E-Class.
Stay tuned to our coverage of the 2017 LA Auto Show in order to get the latest on Mercedes' all-new 2019 CLS Coupe.
Photos: Motoring via Paultan