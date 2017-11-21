All-New 2019 Subaru Ascent SUV Drops Second Teaser Ahead Of LA Debut
| By Sergiu Tudose
|
|
ShareRedditPinTweetPlus
Subaru will unveil their 2019 Ascent three-row SUV at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show next Tuesday, on November 28.
Dubbed the first full three-row SUV from Subaru, according to the Japanese automaker, the Ascent is "family-sized, versatile and capable." In a way, it's also the spiritual successor to the Tribeca.
Of course, the best comparison you could make would be with the Ascent Concept, unveiled earlier this year in NY. The concept itself was based on a previous design study, called the Viziv-7, and featured flared fenders and a large bluff grille in front.
We're happy to tell you that those flared fenders are definitely there on the final product as well, judging by what we can see in this latest teaser image. Also, the headlights seem a tiny bit smaller than on the concept, but their overall design is similar.
If the production model will be the same size as the Ascent Concept, it will measure 198.8 inches (5,049 mm) in length, 78.3 inches (1,989 mm) in width and 72.4 inches (1,839 mm) in height - making it almost as large as a Chevrolet Traverse.
CategoriesLA Auto ShowNew CarsSubaruSubaru Ascent
You May Also Like
COMMENTS