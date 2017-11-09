All-New Aston Martin Vantage Debuting On November 21

The new generation Aston Martin Vantage is moving closer to its global premiere, which will take place on November 21.
Portrayed as a "beautiful" and "untamable" beast by the British marque, the baby Aston Martin is inspired by the DB10, giving it a James Bond-esque flair, with new LED headlights and a unique rear lighting signature.
The all-new Aston Martin Vantage is believed to use the same V8 powertrain as the new DB11. Developed by Mercedes-AMG and tuned in-house by Aston, the 4.0-liter twin-turbo unit produces 510PS (503hp) and 675Nm (498lb-ft) of torque in the DB11, allowing for a 0 to 100km/h (62mph) in 4.0sec and a top speed of 301km/h (187mph).
However, in the case of the new Vantage, we expect the German-made lump to be slightly detuned, with the exact power figure to be revealed later. Still, the twin-turbo V8 will allow the new Vantage to be faster than the outgoing model, which needs 4.9sec to reach 100km/h (62mph) from a standstill.
Later on, Aston will likely expand the new Vantage family with a second member that could be powered by the 5.2-liter twin-turbo V12 engine found on the range-topping DB11.
#NewVantage #BeautifulWontBeTamed pic.twitter.com/5GWE4ONrTO— Aston Martin (@astonmartin) November 9, 2017