All-New Daihatsu Terios Teased, Coming November 23

Daihatsu Terios - now that's a name we haven’t heard in a while, but we should get used to it again, as Toyota's subsidiary is preparing to present an entirely new generation of the model.
Teased on their official Indonesian website, the mini SUV partially reveals its profile, with a shark-fin antenna, tailgate-mounted spoiler, and new lighting units on both ends.
The new design hasn’t shifted away from the second-generation, but it's believed that the upcoming Daihatsu Terios has been inspired by the FT Concept, presented in 2015, at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show.
IndianAutosBlog speculates that the new Terios will make use of the same 1.5-liter four-cylinder petrol engine that powers the current iteration, rated at 109PS (107hp). The unit, which is also believed to have been used under the hood of the FT Concept, is expected to be married to a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic transmission.
Not much else is known about it so far, but AutoNetMagz reports that the 2018 Daihatsu Terios will be officially presented on November 23