All-New Vantage Serves As Inspiration For 2020 Aston Martin Rapide

The new generation Aston Martin Rapide has been imagined as a stretched version of the 2018 Vantage, with two extra doors.
However, as good as it may look, Joe Zechnas' idea of the British super saloon has a few major flaws.
First, the current Rapide shares its underpinnings with the defunct DB9, so the DB11 makes for a more likely candidate than the Vantage, and second, it will be available solely with an electric powertrain, so you may want to erase those quad exhaust pipes and fuel filler cap.
Confirmed for a 2019 presentation, the zero-emissions Rapide will be known as RapidE. Details surrounding its powertrain are scarce at the moment, but it's believed to use at least two electric motors to deliver instant power to the wheels.
Aston Martin will limit the production of the RapidE to only 155 units, with a Lagonda-badged vehicle taking its place as a conventional saloon in Aston's range, so interested parties might want to contact the company in the near future, as there's a good chance most of them will already be spoken by the time it makes its debut.