All You Need To Know About The Chevy Camaro In 10 Minutes

The pony car industry has become one of the most exciting segments of the automotive market ever since the Ford Mustang was introduced some 53 years ago.
In the decades since the Mustang hit the road, many brands have tried to emulate the vehicle’s success, with varying degrees of success. Of all the Mustang emulators, one car stands out, the Chevrolet Camaro.
To get you up to speed with everything there is to know about the Camaro, Donut Media has published a 10-minute clip tracing the car’s history and detailing some of the most important variants built in the last five decades, including the famed Z/28.
Ever since launching, the Camaro has traded blows with the Mustang. However, that all ended in 2002 when Chevrolet pulled the plug on its pony car due to poor sales, effectively crowning the Mustang as the king of all pony cars. Eight years later, Chevrolet relaunched the Camaro with the generation we’re most familiar with.
The rest, as they say, is history.