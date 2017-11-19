Alpina B4 S Bi-Turbo Coupe Could Make An M4 Green With Envy

The stock BMW 4-Series is a cool car to go for, especially in top M guise, but what if you're craving for an even more exclusive model? In that case, let Alpina and BMW Individual do all the work.
Building upon the latest Alpina B4 S Bi-Turbo, the car on display at Abu Dhabi has been fitted with a very specific body kit, whicn includes a front splitter and a boot lid spoiler. Everything was painted in Rallye Green, and this premium compact coupe also benefits from the tuner's multi-spoke alloy wheels and a set of blue calipers.
Alpina may have been responsible for the exterior, but the cabin was left to BMW Individual, which applied some contrast green stitching to the steering wheel, added blue dials for the instrument cluster, and replaced the left mid air vent with an additional display. The plaque strapped to the lower side of the central console tells users that this is indeed a very special model.
There's one last interesting aspect that's definitely worth mentioning: its engine. It's a 3.0-liter straight-six turbo that pushes out 440PS (434hp) and 660Nm (487lb-ft) of torque to all four corners. This makes it 9PS (9hp) and 56Nm (41lb-ft) of torque more powerful than the stock BMW M3 and M4, and allows it to reach 100km/h (62mph) from a standstill in just 3.9sec.