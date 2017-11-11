America's 10 Best-Selling Sedans Of 2017

If you're willing to ignore trucks and crossovers, which are casting really large shadows over saloons these days, the best selling cars in the U.S. this year are models that have four doors and are either brand new or have been updated.
Recently, Lexus went as far as to say that sedans will go away completely unless they evolve into something more dynamic, something that's less about family vacations and more performance oriented.
"Unless we can really offer a sedan experience you cannot have with an SUV or crossover, I think the sedan may not be able to survive if it does not evolve," said Toyota branding chief, Tokuo Fukuichi.
In spite of all that, the good old sedan isn't going anywhere anytime soon, and models like the ones you're about to see are still putting up a fight in the sales charts through October, 2017, as reported by The Motley Fool.
#10 - Chevrolet Malibu
Chevy launched their redesigned Malibu last year, boasting sleek styling, a roomy and well-put together interior and improved fuel economy figures. It's also a very safe car, with available systems such as Lane Departure Warning, Lane Change Alert and Rear Cross Traffic Alert.
While it did really well at first, the Malibu has been on a decline this year, with sales being down 16.5% compared to how things stood last year. Still, the Malibu remains a good earner for General Motors.
#9 - Hyundai Elantra
Unlike previous iterations, the latest Elantra is a solid overall choice for people looking for a compact companion that offers great value for money. It's roomy, rides well and has a lot of modern safety tech, like Blind Spot Detection, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Lane Change Assist.
Like with the Malibu, Elantra sales have also dipped in 2017, down 8.8% compared to last year.
#8 - Chevrolet Cruze
The Chevy Cruze has proved extremely popular since its complete redesign in 2016. It's hard to find a review where somebody isn't praising it for its efficiency, value and interior features.
We sampled the 2016 Cruze and found that it strikes a good balance between a Honda Civic and a Hyundai Elantra. Actually, the Cruze has been doing so well as of late, sales are up 3.4% this year through October.
#7 - Ford Fusion
The tech-savvy Ford Fusion is a good car and very few have claimed otherwise. This latest iteration even features a dynamic Sport version that boasts continuously controlled damping and a pothole detection system, to go with larger intakes, 19" wheels, quad pipes, the works.
You can also get it as a hybrid, which is a huge plus nowadays. However, you might be shocked to learn that sales for the Fusion have gone down by 22.6% this year, and that's a pretty big number.
#6 - Nissan Sentra
Nissan have been aggressive in making sure the Sentra is a success. Despite some reviews finding it somewhat cramped and noisy, the Japanese automaker is offering good discounts in order to move these cars.
Because of that, Sentra sales have gone up 0.2% through October 2017, making this 4-door compact one of the best-selling sedans in the US.
#5 - Nissan Altima
While the Altima comes in at a very respectable 5th place, sales this year are down 17.1% through October as Nissan are having a rough time talking people into buying this model over something else.
It's still a spacious car with good fuel economy, but it does appear as though it may be losing the "popular vote" in the grand scheme of things.
#4 - Honda Accord
The mid-size saloon sub-segment has shrunk by 15% in the first nine months of 2017, but that's not necessarily a bad thing for a car that's as popular as the Honda Accord.
For 2018, the Accord is sportier than ever, featuring modern connectivity options, solid build quality and plenty of room inside for all passengers. It's a true family car and people are still finding it to their liking. As for sales, they're down 2.3% through October, but the new model should help fix that soon.
#3 - Toyota Corolla Sedan
The Corolla is of course one of the world's best-selling cars and it almost seems like that's always going to be the case. Yet, despite its top-notch reliability and competitive pricing, sales are down 9% this year.
It's also not the best looking car in the world, which is something Toyota themselves admit is a problem.
#2 - Toyota Camry
Ah, the Camry. You didn't actually think it wasn't going to make the list did you?
With an all-new and critically acclaimed model already out, Toyota can finally start filling the hole dug by the previous-generation Camry, which didn't register particularly strong sales (for a Camry) towards the end of its term.
By the way, the 2018 Camry is the first sedan launched by Toyota after Akio Toyoda himself stated that there will be "no more boring cars," as far as his company is concerned. Calling this the best-looking Camry in history would not be an understatement.
#1 - Honda Civic Sedan
The Civic was a sales beast last year and it's a beast this year as well, posting a 1.5% increase through October.
This is the best-selling car in the U.S. that's not a pickup or a crossover, and figuring out why is pretty much a no-brainer. The Civic has always been immensely popular, and this latest iteration is roomier, more powerful and much better to look at.
Also, it may be too early to talk long-term value, but the Civic has always been affordable, dependable and relatively fun to drive compared to most of its direct rivals. It has pretty much everything going for it.